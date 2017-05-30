Adkins Arboretum Offers Bus Trip to Longwood Gardens Meadow

by

The Meadow Garden at Longwood Gardens invites visitors to discover and be inspired by the beauty of a multifaceted and harmonized meadow ecosystem expressive of nature’s variety and maintained through careful stewardship over time. Join Adkins Arboretum on a day trip to explore and learn about the Meadow Garden on Tues., June 20.

Longwood Land Steward Tom Brightman will share how maintenance of the 86-acre Meadow Garden uses best practices in environmental stewardship while highlighting horticultural excellence. He also will discuss Longwood Gardens’ legacy of land stewardship in the context of the Meadow Garden’s design and management philosophies.

Following the program, participants will have ample time for lunch and to explore Longwood Gardens’ 1,077 acres, indoors and out, from formal gardens to children’s gardens, from towering fountains to greenhouses.

The bus departs from Aurora Park Drive in Easton at 8 a.m. and from the Route 50 westbound Park and Ride at Route 404 at 8:20 a.m. An additional stop at the 301/291 Park and Ride will be added upon request for Chestertown-area residents. The bus will depart Longwood Gardens at 5 p.m. to return at approximately 7 p.m. in Easton. To ensure the trip proceeds, please register by Tues., May 30 at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 0.