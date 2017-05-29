UM Shore Regional Health: Cancer Program Volunteers Recognized

by

The Cancer Program at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health recently celebrated its volunteers at a luncheon held in their honor.

Volunteers support the Cancer Program by performing various tasks to assist patients at the Cancer Center and the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center, both located in Easton. Additionally, volunteers offer support through the Look Good Feel Better program – offered by the National Cosmetology Association and the Cosmetic, Toiletry, and Fragrance Association in conjunction with the American Cancer Society to teach patients techniques that help them cope with hair loss and skin changes during cancer treatment – and the American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program, through which volunteer drivers provide transportation to patients having issues getting to and from cancer treatments.

“The patients we care for at the Cancer Center and the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center often come to us during times of great distress,” remarks Brian Leutner, MBA, executive director, Oncology Services, UM Shore Regional Health. “Our volunteers – whether offering a ride to life-saving treatments, a word of support or an encouraging smile – are instrumental in our program’s ability to provide a quality health care experience, and above all, a caring and welcoming environment to the patients who entrust us with their cancer care.”

To learn more about volunteer opportunities within the Cancer Program, call the Cancer Center at 410-820-6800.

