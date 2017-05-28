Sky-Watch for June 2017 – Saturn Peaks and Eclipse Coming in August

Saturn reaches opposition on June 15th as it lies opposite the Sun in our sky and remains visible to us all night. At oppositions, planets come closest to Earth, so Saturn also shines brightest and looks largest when viewed through a telescope. The best times to look at Saturn with a telescope is when it is highest, which would be when it is up in the south, from later evening to early morning. Saturn lies among the stars of Ophiuchus, just past the edge of nearby Sagittarius. At magnitude 0.0 at opposition, Saturn is far brighter than any star in the surrounding sky. Any telescopic view of Saturn is spectacular but now, with the rings tilted 27 degrees to our line of sight, seeing their structure is easier than normal.
Here are a few things to look for during a total solar eclipse. In the 5 or 10 minutes before totality, put down your Sun viewing eye protection glasses and notice how the Sun illuminates the grounds around you. Cars, buildings, trees will appear a bit alien. The Sun reduced to a mere crescent by the Moon has its light drastically changed in quality. Shadows will have sharper edges, colors will be saturated, and contrast heightened. The light passing through trees leaves will leave odd crescent-shaped shadows on the ground.
