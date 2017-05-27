The 3rd Annual Sporting Clays Classic on June 10

by

University of Maryland Memorial Hospital Foundation has announced plans for its 3rd Annual Sporting Clays Classic, scheduled for Saturday, June 10, at The Point at Pintail in Queenstown. Proceeds from the event will benefit equipment needs for the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center at UM Shore Regional Health, located in Easton.

This year’s Sporting Clays Classic will feature 75 targets, lunch for participants and various prizes, raffles and a silent auction. Participant registration will begin at 8 a.m. with the shoot beginning at 9 a.m.Participant registration fees are: $125 per individual and $500 per team of four. Registration is limited to 300 participants.

Sponsorship opportunities are available in six brackets, including: Tournament Sponsor, $10,000; Sure Shot Sponsor, $5,000; High Flyer Sponsor, $2,500; Pro Sponsor, $1,000; Course Sponsor, $500, and Station Sponsor, $150.

Sponsors signed on thus far include: Tournament Sponsors — Jack & Susan Stoltz, Preston Automotive Group, The Auxiliary of the Memorial Hospital at Easton; High Flyer Sponsor — The Orthopedic Center; Pro Sponsor — Tidewater Anesthesia Associates, PA; Course Sponsors – CBIZ MHM, LLC, Easton Utilities and Pensel and Walker, Inc.

In May, 2016, after a 16-month expansion project, the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center opened its doors to patients at 10 Martin Court in Easton. The expanded space provides a variety of breast health services including consultation, diagnostic procedures, support services and outreach programs.

“The Clark Comprehensive Breast Center team is grateful for the support of our local community, which has helped turn our dream — of a modern, fully comprehensive breast center for the women of this region — into a reality,” remarks Roberta J. Lilly, MD, medical director of the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center at UM Shore Regional. “We thank the Foundation, the volunteers and participants in the upcoming Sporting Clays Classic for their help in providing funding for our equipment needs that are so vital in the early detection and treatment of breast cancer.”

Registration for the Sporting Clays Classic may be completed online at ummhfoundation.org/upcoming-events. For additional information and sponsorship opportunities, contact Amy Lowe, development assistant, at 410-822-1000, ext. 5763, or by email, alowe@umm.edu.

About UM Memorial Hospital Foundation: UM Memorial Hospital Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization serving the fundraising needs of UM Shore Medical Center at Easton and UM Shore Regional Health. Through its philanthropic efforts, the Foundation supports UM Shore Regional Health’s ability to provide quality health care to the local community by contributing to hospital programs and services.

About UM Shore Regional Health: As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,500 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers work with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.