The Working Artists Forum Opens Eleventh Annual Show at Heron Point

by

On Thursday, June 1, The Working Artists Forum will open their Eleventh Annual Show at Heron Point in Chestertown. Visitors and residents of Heron Point are invited to view original works of art created from the various perspectives of the members of The Working Artists Forum. Heron Point has graciously hosted WAF shows since June, 2007. WAF members’ work in this show will be displayed in a variety of fine art mediums, including watercolor, acrylic, oil, pastel, printmaking and mixed media.

The Working Artists Forum is a non-profit organization, composed of 90 members, who meet monthly at the Academy Art Museum in Easton for informative discussions by guest artists, demonstrations and critiques. Their work is shown in various venues throughout the year, both separately and together. This evolving group of artists maintains its growth with new members that are juried in each September. As a nonprofit organization, an important goal for WAF is pro-bono work within the community, including yearly donations to art classes in area schools.

The Eleventh Annual Working Artists Forum Show at Heron Point opens on Thursday, June 1st and will remain up throughout the month of June. All work in this sho

r to viewing. Heron Point is located at 501 East Campus Ave. in Chestertown. For more information about The Working Artists Forum, please see their website.