Mid-Shore Arts: The Parts and Labor of Artist Stephen Ford

Like many successful artists, Stephen Ford stumbled on a unique process of carving linocut blocks and collagraph plates by simply enjoying the process of creating the work. It was only later, through his gallery in Philadelphia, that he realized that there was enormous interest in this approach with his patrons which led to a trip to Ireland to develop the technique.

Using Éire’s special landscape of exotic moss and other fauna as a motivator and subject, Ford returned to America was an exceptional collection of examples of this technique, which are now on display at the Academy Art Museum for the next few months.

The Spy caught up with him while he was in town to talk about his work.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Stephen Ford and the Academy Art Museum please go here.