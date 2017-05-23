Sumner Hall Open for Tea Party Festival

by

Sumner Hall (G.A.R. Post #25) invites the public to participate in several Chestertown Tea Party Festival Activities.

On Friday, May 26, Sumner Hall will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. In addition to the

exhibition The Black Labor Experience in Kent County and Stories of Kent County African American Veterans of the Civil War, the video of Choppin’ at the Shop by Marlon Saunders & Friends will be shown at 5 and 7 p.m.

Sumner Hall will also be open on Saturday, May 27 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. The Marlon Saunders video will be shown at 10 a.m, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

At noon on Monday, May 29 commemorative wreathes will be laid in Memorial Park to honor the service of fallen soldiers, following the Decoration Day tradition established by the members of the G.A. R. after the U.S. Civil War.

Sumner Hall is located at 206 S. Queen St., Chestertown.