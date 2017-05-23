Lions Donate to WKHS

by

The Chestertown Lions Club, on May 11, made a $1,000.00 donation to WKHS radio station in memory of their immediate past president George Kastendike. The students and staff of WKHS recently started a fund drive to update studios and equipment in the 43 year old radio station.

WKHS, broadcasting at 90.5 FM, is a commercial-free instructional radio station located at Kent County High School. The station has been in operation since 1974.

From left to right in the above photo are Chris Singleton, WKHS Station Manager; Devon Hughes, student ; Ken Roderick, President of Chestertown Lions ; Andrew Carr, student and Cade Terrill, student.