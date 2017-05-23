Chestertown Residents Forming Solar Co-op

by

Residents of Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties can join a solar co-op to save money and make going solar easier, while building a network of solar supporters. The group is seeking members and will host two information meetings Thursday, June 1, 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. at the Chestertown Town Hall to educate the community about solar and the co-op process.

MD SUN expands access to solar by educating Marylanders about the benefits of distributed solar energy, helping them organize group solar installations, and strengthening Maryland’s solar policies, as well as its community of solar supporters. MD SUN has helped more than 400 homeowners go solar, saving them $1.5 million in the process.

“I am excited to work with Chestertown and surrounding county residents to educate them about the benefits of solar energy,” said Corey Ramsden, MD SUN Program Director. “If you’ve ever thought about going solar before, this is the perfect opportunity to do so.”

Co-op members will select a single company to complete all of the installations. They will then have the option to purchase panels individually based on the installer’s group rate. By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, participants can save up to 20% off the cost of their system.

Joining the co-op is not a commitment to purchase panels. Once the group is large enough, MD SUN will help the co-op solicit competitive bids from area solar installers.

Chestertown residents interested in joining the co-op can sign up at the co-op web page.