Perfect! Ben Franklin to Appear at Tea Party

Chestertown Tea Party Festival announced May 21 that Ben Franklin will be attending the May 28 Festival and will kick off events in the Garfield Center for the Arts with his program, Ben Franklin & the Great American Experiment! Meet Ben Franklin! He will share fascinating “Behind-The-Scenes” stories of the forming of our great nation. American History gets served up with a dash of humor as told by the wittiest of our Founding Fathers, Ben Franklin. Huzzah!

At 1:00 PM, Mr Franklin will ask Festival attendees, “Art Thou Smarter Than a 5th Grader in Ben Franklin Trivia?” – an 18th Century quiz show. Both shows are fun for all ages.

Historian & TV Actor, Brian Patrick Mulligan has performed as “Ben Franklin” across the country for over 25 years. As an actor, Brian has also guest starred on “Scandal”, “Castle”, & “The Office”.

For more information call Juanita Wieczoreck at 410-699-1369 or email jmswieczoreck@yahoo.com