Academy Art Museum Announces June Events

by

EXHIBITIONS

Exhibitions are generously supported by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council and the Star-Democrat.

FABRICation

Through July 9, 2017

The exhibition FABRICation is making its way around the country, coming to the Academy Art Museum by way of Art Museum of West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV. Co-curated by Reni Gower, professor in the Painting and Printmaking Department at Virginia Commonwealth University and Kristy Deetz, professor in the Art Discipline at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, FABRICation features seven artists (Erin Castellan, Kristy Deetz, Virginia Derryberry, Reni Gower, Rachel Hayes, Susan Iverson and Natalie Smith) who incorporate a textile sensibility in their artwork through elements of fabric and fabrication. Funding for FABRICation was made possible in part by Virginia Commonwealth University, VCUarts, and the Painting and Printmaking Department (ESWA.org).

Parts and Labor: A Survey Exhibition of Print and Collage Works by Steven Ford

Through July 9, 2017

Steven Ford layers colors via simply carved linocut blocks and collagraph plates. The linocut blocks are often re-inked and reprinted with the paper shifted to create layering and cross hatched patterns. The collagraph plates print “real” textures from items such as popsicle sticks and lathe from old plaster walls. Ford works quickly, rolling ink onto the blocks and cranking them through an etching press. At times the thin, strong Asian papers are folded like an accordion bellows and printed, then flattened and printed some more. Steven Ford is represented by Dolan/Maxwell Gallery, Philadelphia.

Luminous Forms: Marble and Bronze Sculpture by Shelley Robzen

Through July 16, 2017

Shelley Robzen’s sculpture is amazing in its purity and its celebration of beauty and craftsmanship. Robzen has a sophisticated sense of form, volume and line. Her sculptures are sensual and sensitive. They are pared down to an essential simplicity. Her sculpture is included in private collections in the United States, Italy, France, England, Canada, Norway, Hong Kong, Israel and Japan. Robzen is represented by Carla Massoni Gallery. The Academy Art Museum is presenting her marble and bronze sculpture in her first solo museum exhibition in the U.S.

Diana Kingman: Easton Abstract Through July 19, 2017

Todd R. Forsgren Northern Saw-whet (Aegolius acadicus), 2013 Collection of the Artist

Diana Kingman was born in Philadelphia (1940) and knew at an early age that she wanted to be an artist. Kingman majored in Art History, including a Junior year in Paris in 1960. Upon return she moved to New York, where she graduated with a degree at Columbia University School of General Studies, then worked at the Bettmann Archive. After travels in East Africa, marriage to a Canadian and two children she enrolled at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts for their four-year program in painting. During art school and for a number of years afterward she worked in a realistic style, painting still lifes, landscapes and the human figure. In the mid-1980s her style evolved into abstract, eventually dropping all references to subject matter, painting in acrylics on paper. Her work has been shown at galleries in New York, Philadelphia, Wilmington, and Lyon, France, and Kingman is represented in a number of corporate and private collections. Since 2004 she and her husband moved to Easton from the Philadelphia area where she actively continues to paint in her home studio.

The Myth Makers in Maryland: The Mighty Merganser Continuing

Artists Donna Dodson and Andy Moerlein (aka the Myth Makers) built one of their iconic sapling sculptures on the Museum’s grounds. Literally speaking, the bird sculpture is based on the Hooded Merganser, a bird which is common in Maryland. Figuratively, however, the artists’ intent is to create a bird sculpture which represents a proud monument to independent thinking and bravery, referencing Eastern Shore native Frederick Douglass.

SPECIAL EVENTS

THE STUDIO SALE

BE ORIGINAL—BUY ART!

Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. (rain date: June 10)

The Academy Art Museum’s instructors, artists and students are cleaning out their studios for this one-day sale. No work will cost over $300! Included will be framed and unframed drawings, paintings in oil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, ceramics, pottery, art prints and large quantity of art books! Contact Katie Cassidy at wkmcgarry@verizon.net for additional information.

Open MIC

2nd Monday of each month including:

June 12 (Identity)

Open MIC is a supportive space for our community to share and cultivate the creativity and talents that thrive here. A variety of performances, demonstrations and presentations are welcome. It is open to all ages. Each month will have a topical (and optional) theme to which contributors are encouraged to relate as directly or abstractly as desired. The Museum will provide a PA system, sound engineer, Steinway grand piano and reasonably-priced refreshments. Email RayRemesch@gmail.com for more information.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

Saturday June 17 Noon–5 p.m.

Juneteenth, one of the most important African American holidays in the country, marks the abolition of slavery and the end of the Civil War. The Celebration will commemorate Emancipation Day, celebrate the significant contributions of African Americans in our country, and reflect on the common values that we share as a community. Free activities include screening of the film, 13th, a NETFLIX original documentary by Ava DuVernay, Director of Selma; Community BBQ in the Museum’s Courtyard; and create your own African American Family Quilt Patch using Underground Railroad Quilt Codes. For information visit academyartmuseum.org/juneteeth or contact Damika Baker, Director of Development (410) 822-2787 or dbaker@academyartmuseum.org.

ADULT CLASSES

Workshops

Pastel Summer Workshop: Big, Bold and Beautiful Skies

Instructor: Katie Cassidy 1 Day Workshop: June 17 Time, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Cost: $70 Members, $84 Non-members $5 Materials Fee payable to instructor

Clouds and skies are full of interest, volume and color. This class will introduce the student to the many techniques for creating beautiful skies in the landscape. Temperature, morning light and evening light and atmospheric perspective will be discussed. The class will work from student’s photos or Katie will provide this reference material.

JUNE Wild About Flowers! Painting Flowers in the Impressionist Landscape

Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly

1 Day: Saturday June 17, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Cost: $60 Members, $72 Non-members (Bring a bag lunch)

All mediums, all levels of experience. This indoor mini-workshop is for painters who love flowers, and want to know more about how to capture their essence in the Impressionist landscape. Learn to describe their distinctive forms, and discover the surprising colors found in their highlights and shadows. This workshop includes written materials, a short demonstration, and plenty of painting time with personal attention. Please bring your favorite photos of flowers in the landscape, and a bag lunch. Coffee will be provided. dianeduboismullaly.com.

Mix it Up with Monotypes

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

1 day workshop: Saturday, June 24 Time: 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Cost: $65 Members, $78 Non-members, Materials Fee: $20 payable to Instructor

Infuse your image making with multiple mediums. Students will explore image making by mixing monotypes with other color mediums. After printing trace monotypes they will enhance the images using watercolors, pastels and collage. A great way to kick start ideas and exciting mark-making techniques.

Introduction to Linoleum Blockprinting

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick 4 days: Monday, June 19–Thursday June 22 Time: 9:30 a.m.–12 Noon

Cost: $100 Members, $120 Non-members, $10 Materials Fee payable to instructor

Students will learn the basics of linoleum block printing by tracing images, cutting out negative spaces, inking and printing. They will also make multiblock, multicolor prints. Sharp cutting tools for block carving will be used. In the beginning and for fun, the class will do sailboat images. Students may bring in photos and sketches to work from. Ages 16 and over.

Mosaic

Introduction to Mosaics

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

2 days: June 20 and June 21, Tuesday and Wednesday, 1 p.m.–4 p.m.

Cost: $65 Members, $78 Non-members, $15 Materials Fee payable to instructor

Before you throw away your broken china with those pretty flowers and colors, incorporate it into a keepsake mosaic piece that will remind you of the beauty you’ve always had. Learn the basics of making a mosaic piece. Each student will take home a finished mosaic to brighten up a space with its reflective properties. Students should bring in pottery shards or jewelry items they would like to incorporate into their piece. Tools, safety glasses, adhesives, grout, mortar, gloves, backing boards and glass and pottery shards will be available.

Pastel

Introduction to Pastels

Instructor: Katie Cassidy 3

3 Days: Tuesday, June 20 – Thursday, June 22, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cost: $90 Members, $108 Non-members $15 Materials Fee payable to instructor

Katie will introduce you to the wonderful world of pastels. A favorite medium of the instructor, pastel is a beautiful drawing medium and a great way to begin to understand color theory in art. After a brief history of the medium the instructor will demonstrate different strokes and styles. The student will then experiment with a variety pastels and papers on a still life study. Come with your enthusiasm and your creative spirit – all supplies will be included.

Printing

Relief Monoprint

Instructor: Rosemary Cooley

3 days: Friday, June 9 – Sunday, June 11, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $175 members, $210 Non-members All materials will be provided for fee of $35 payable to the instructor at the first class

This printmaking class will combine carved linoleum plates with painterly monoprints. We’ll create simple linocuts and print them atop monoprints made from painting on plexiglas plates. The layering will result in vibrant designs, as “process” leads us to product. Monoprints will be printed in an etching press on fine archival paper, while relief prints will be hand printed over these with a baren. Layering results in unexpected vibrancy, which is one of the fascinations of artist-pulled, original prints.

Introduction to Linoleum Blockprinting

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

4 days: Monday, June 19–Thursday June 22, 9:30 a.m.–12 Noon

Cost: $100 Members, $120 Non-members $10 Materials Fee payable to instructor

Students will learn the basics of linoleum block printing by tracing images, cutting out negative spaces, inking and printing. They will also make multiblock, multicolor prints. Sharp cutting tools for block carving will be used. In the beginning and for fun, the class will do sailboat images. Students may bring in photos and sketches to work from. Ages 16 and over.

Photography

Outdoor Photography on the Chesapeake Bay

Instructor: Jay Fleming 1 day; June 24 Saturday, time TBD depending on boat availability

Cost: $200 Members, $240 Non-members (plus an additional expense to go on a workboat to photograph crabbing)

Skilled photographer Jay Fleming will give participants an exceptional hands-on experience. Photographers will start the day by shooting on the water with Jay (location TBD – somewhere in Talbot County) while learning about digital SLR camera techniques, natural lighting and different approaches to shooting subjects on the Chesapeake Bay. After a morning shoot, participants will head to the classroom at the Academy Art Museum where they will review editing and retouching techniques on Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom. Jay will comment on the technical qualities of the student’s images and retouch three images from the sunrise shoot. It is strongly recommended that students are familiar with a digital SLR and Adobe Photoshop/Lightroom. Maximum of 6 people. See Jay’s work at jayflemingphotography.com.

Private Lessons in Photography or Photoshop

Instructor: George Holzer

Time and number of weeks: variable

Cost: per hour fee

Private lessons in digital photography, Photoshop (Full Version or Elements), and general digital imaging; Shooting pictures and photography principles, Photoshop enhancements and creative uses, specific individual digital projects. Lessons can be tailored to individual needs and time frame. Contact: George Holzer geo@georgeholzer.com or 410.310.2604 (cell)

CHILDREN’S CLASSES/PROGRAMMING

Bring Your Drawings to Life with Adobe Illustrator

Grades 6–9

Instructor: Chris Pittman

Monday–Friday, June 19–23, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Cost: $135 Museum members; $145 non-members

Participants learn the basics of drawing by hand and on the computer, learning how to sketch more quickly and accurately and discover the techniques employed by comic book artists, Disney animators, and children’s book illustrators. Students will then be able to bring their drawings to life using the program Adobe Illustrator. No experience is required—just a love of art and drawing.

Oil Painting Outdoors in Plein Air!

Ages 12+ (Adults welcome)

Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly

Monday­–Thursday, June 26–29, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Cost: $135 Museum members; $145 non-members

Easton is an international hub for plein air painting, as evidenced by the world-class artists its annual festival attracts. Award-winning local artist, Diane DuBois Mullaly, is eager to show young artists the magic of painting outdoors. This camp is for students who have never painted outdoors in plein air, as well as for those who have some experience. Participants will learn to mix oil colors from the three primary colors, plus white, and then paint skies, clouds, trees, flowers, buildings and street scenes. Please bring a hat, sunblock and water and wear old clothes! All art materials are provided.

Band Camps

Instructor: Ray Remesch Ages: 7-10 years

Dates: June 19-23, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. each day

Ages: 10+

Fee: $155 Members, $186 Non-members per week

Band Camp is an opportunity for young musicians to practice effective teamwork and creative expression. The daily schedule will include musicianship masterclasses, group improvisation games and rehearsals for a short Friday afternoon concert. This camp is open to singers and all types of instruments including, but not limited to, the guitar, piano/keyboard, violin, percussion, clarinet, sitar and kazoo. Ray Remesch (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com.

PIANO & GUITAR LESSONS

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesh (410) 829-0335

Whether your goal is to audition for a conservatory, lead your family in song during holidays or learn to play the music you love, a personalized music education is one of the most rewarding and enduring investments a person can make for themselves or their child. Contact the instructor directly for lesson schedule and cost.

VOICE LESSONS

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Erika Knepp (443) 254-0157

Exploring techniques, performance skills, and even stress therapy can be a part of each individualized program. Contact the instructor directly for lesson schedule and cost.

DANCE

Adult Ballroom & Latin Dance

Amanda Showell (302)-377-3088. www.dancingontheshore.com.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.