The Bookplate! Chestertown Author Jamie Kirkpatrick Reads from his New Book “Musing Right Along,”

Kick off your Tea Party weekend with an author event at The Bookplate! Writer and Chestertown resident Jamie Kirkpatrick will read from and sign his new book “Musing Right Along,” a collection of the weekly Musings columns he has written for the Chestertown Spy for over a year. Jamie’s work has also appeared in the Washington Post, the Baltimore Sun, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Washington College Alumni Magazine, and American Cowboy Magazine. His first book “A Place to Stand” — a collection of photographs and essays about Landon School in Bethesda, MD, where he served as Director of College Counseling from 1993 to 2015 — was published by Chester River Press in 2015. Learn more about Jamie at www.musingjamie.com. The event will take place on Friday, May 26 at 6 pm at The Bookplate (112 S. Cross Street, Chestertown, MD). Wine and snacks will be served.
