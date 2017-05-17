Rock Hall Yacht Club Hosts Open House and Open Sail on May 28

by

The Rock Hall Yacht Club (RHYC) and Rock Hall Yacht Club Sailing School (RHYCSS) are hosting an Open House and Open Sail and invite the public to be their guests for a day on Sunday, May 28 from 11 am until 4 pm. (Rain date is May 29.) Guests are welcome to tour the clubhouse and waterfront while enjoying one of the most beautiful waterfront venues in Kent County. Come find out about our exciting shoreline restoration and preservation plans. There will be free sailboat rides, use of the RHYCSS boats and SUPs (subject to favorable weather conditions), music, and games. A fun day for the whole family!

Guests will also be able to purchase food and refreshments as guests of the Commodore.

Guests who become new members and join RHYC in May 2017 will have their $500 initiation fee waived. Also, we offer a Junior Membership created especially for people who are 23 to 35 years old.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a donation for the Rock Hall Food Pantry. All nonperishable items, including pet food, are welcome.

Established in 1937, the Rock Hall Yacht Club has grown and evolved to promote and develop sailing, other boating, and diverse social activities for the enjoyment of members, their families and guests all while continuing to contribute to the larger Chesapeake Bay community. The club’s membership is composed of persons from all walks of life and the main goal of the club is to promote a sense of community and enjoyment in, on, and around the water.

In operation since 2003, the mission of the RHYC Sailing School (RHYCSS) is to instill a lifelong love of sailing and the water in children and adults by teaching sailing skills in a structured, safe and fun environment. Six levels of sailing courses are offered this summer for all ages and all skill levels. Courses are taught by experienced, US Sailing-certified instructors and safety is the foremost priority. The RHYCSS is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and donations to the school are used for sailing school scholarships and equipment.

Home to numerous regattas and social events, the RHYC is located at 22759 McKinleyville Road, Rock Hall, Maryland 21661. For more information about RHYC please visit www.rockhallyachtclub.org or call 410-639-2182. For more information about RHYCSS please visit www.rhycsailingschool.org or call 410-775-TACK.

We look forward to meeting you!

The Rock Hall Yacht Club (RHYC) and Rock Hall Yacht Club Sailing School (RHYCSS) are hosting an Open House and Open Sail and invite the public to be their guests for a day on Sunday, May 28 from 11 am until 4 pm. (Rain date is May 29.) See the website here.