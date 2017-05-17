Mid-Shore Arts: The Birth of the FABRICation at the AAM

by

The exhibition FABRICation is making its way around the country, and just recently landed at the Academy Art Museum by way of the West Virginia University Art Museum in Morgantown.

Co-curated by Reni Gower, professor in Painting and Printmaking at Virginia Commonwealth University, and Kristy Deetz, Art professor at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, FABRIcation features seven artists (Erin Castellan, Kristy Deetz, Virginia Derryberry, Reni Gower, Rachel Hayes, Susan Iverson and Natalie Smith) who incorporate a textile sensibility in their artwork through elements of fabric and fabrication.

Gower stated, “The exhibition was inspired by a rich array of historical textiles from drapery to quilt. As such, the complex, multi-part works contrast our culture’s rampant media consumption with the redemptive nuance of slow work wrought by hand. Individual works range from delicate illusions to layered constructions to architectural interventions. Using a variety of materials that range from oil and acrylic paint, yarn, vintage clothing, aluminum screens, wool, silk, plastic, thread, vinyl, burlap, rug-hold, glass, recycled objects, and found fabrics, the artists interweave sensory pleasure with repetitive process to invoke introspection and reflection.”

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about the Academy Art Museum please go here.