Garfield Center Welcomes Two New Board Members

The Staff and Board of Directors at the Garfield Center for the Arts announced on Monday that Karen Ferguson and Elbert Sampson have joined as new board members, effective in April.

“We are so happy to have Karen and Elbert join our Board,” said Jim Landskroener, GCA’s Board President. “Our Board is comprised of members who have a diversity of talent and a strong commitment to the local arts community. Karen and Elbert bring an intelligence and perspective which greatly complements our Board.”

Elbert Sampson is the principal partner of a consulting firm with various

consulting assignments; primarily with non-profit organizations working in education and business development. He has worked for organizations in the arts, business and education and has extensive experience in fundraising and business management. His love of sailing brought him to Rock Hall many years ago, and he became a supporter of the Garfield’s annual Chestertown Jazz Festival.

Karen Ferguson served as the Director of Finance of a bio-tech firm before opening her own interior landscaping design company. As a longtime member of the Chestertown community, she and her family have been strong supporters of the Garfield. Karen has been part of the GCA’s Finance committee and her two young sons, Cole and Reed, have been participants in Playmaker Theater Camp for many years.

The Garfield Center’s Board of Directors includes:

Jim Landskroener; Board President

Judy Kohl; Vice President

Vic Pfeiffer; Treasurer

Morgan Ellis; Secretary

Matt Garfield; Honorary President

Pam Duke

Karen Ferguson

Julie Lawrence

Kristen Owen

Mel Rapelyea, MD

Elbert Sampson

Mark Sullivan