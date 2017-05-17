Call for Artists: Abstract & Woodworking

by

RiverArts is pleased to announce that our July exhibit will feature the synergistic and exciting pairing of Abstract and the Woodworker’s Showcase. Exhibition dates are July 7 through 29, with an opening reception on First Friday, July 7.

Established and emerging woodworking artists are invited to enter their original creations in wood – made by carving, turning, or any other woodworking technique. Curator Chuck Engstrom seeks to display a wide variety of articles and styles representing the best in woodworking craftsmanship and design. The Woodworking Showcase will be judged by David Fry, whose career spans more than 35 years, encompassing architectural and gallery turnings, speculative and commissioned furniture, and collaborations with designers, prototype developers, and ceramists. He has also has demonstrated, taught, curated, and written about his field. Modest cash prizes will be awarded.

The concurrent Abstract Exhibit, Exploring Abstract,” will enhance the beauty of these wood objects. Curators Ronn Akins and Barbara Parker invite artists to submit works that might run the gamut of abstract, both traditional and developmental.

The definition of abstract art refers to a visual language of color, shape, line, and form from which compositions exist with a degree of independence from visual reference. The genre has expanded to respond to the stimuli of the times, which may include new materials or new perspectives on the tried and true.

For more information on these calls, deadlines and more, and to submit an entry, please visit www.chestertownriverarts.org and click on exhibitions, or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.