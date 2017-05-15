GCI Announces “Open for Business” Recipients

by

The Greater Chestertown Initiative’s “Open for Business in Chestertown” program announced three recipients of “kickstarter” funding for new or expanding businesses in downtown Chestertown.

Chosen to receive funding were Chris Tilghman for SheShe on High; Sharon Puckett & Dale Hornstein for Tiny Tots Boutique; and Bill & Andrew Short for Eastern Interiors.

the Open for Business program invites entrepreneurs to submit requests for funding. Awards are made in the form of matching funds and virtually interest free loans. The program is supported by the non-profit SFW Foundation, created to fund these business incentives.

The GCI is an informal and independent coalition of leaders of organizations both non-profit and for-profit, community associations and government agencies, Washington College and other interested groups and individuals. Among its projects have been supporting the town’s application for an Arts & Entertainment District designation from the Maryland State Arts Council,creating additional tourist events and additional Saturday and Sunday activities for First Friday weekends.