Breast Center Reaccredited by NAPBC

The Clark Comprehensive Breast Center at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has once again been granted a three-year, full accreditation designation by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a program administered by the American College of Surgeons. The Center, under the leadership of Roberta J. Lilly, MD, MPH, FACS, earned its initial NAPBC accreditation in 2014.

Accreditation by the NAPBC is only given to those centers that have voluntarily committed to provide the highest level of quality breast care and that undergo a rigorous evaluation process and review of their performance. During the survey process, the center must demonstrate compliance with standards established by the NAPBC for treating women who are diagnosed with the full spectrum of breast disease. The standards include proficiency in the areas of center leadership, clinical management, research, community outreach, professional education, and quality improvement. A breast center that achieves NAPBC accreditation has demonstrated a firm commitment to offer its patients every significant advantage in their battle against breast disease.

The NAPBC is a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to the improvement of the quality of care and monitoring of outcomes of patients with diseases of the breast. This mission is pursued through standard-setting, scientific validation, and patient and professional education. Its board membership includes professionals from 20 national organizations that reflect the full spectrum of breast care.

Receiving care at a NAPBC-accredited center ensures that a patient will have access to: comprehensive care, including a full range of state-of-the-art services; a multidisciplinary team approach to coordinate the best treatment options; information about ongoing clinical trials and new treatment options; and, most importantly, quality breast care close to home.

The Clark Comprehensive Breast Center at UM Shore Regional Health, located at 10 Martin Court in Easton, provides a variety of breast health services including diagnosis and treatment of benign and malignant breast disease. Other services available include support groups, telemedicine genetic counseling services and a Women’s Health Boutique for post-mastectomy garments, prosthetics and swim wear.

In its location adjacent to the Diagnostic and Imaging Center, the Breast Center is able to offer its patients convenient access to laboratory and imaging technologies including phlebotomy; digital mammography with Tomosynthesis (3-D); bone density screening; ultrasound; MRI, PET and 64-slice CT scanning. Other diagnostic services available include X-ray; fluoroscopy; EKG and Cardiac CT Scoring.

As an outreach program of the Comprehensive Breast Center, Dr. Lilly, the Center’s medical director, also provides clinic services in Kent County at the Eleanor and Ethel Leh Women’s Center, located at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

Dr. Lilly has fellowship training in surgical oncology of the breast. She is board certified by the American Board of Surgeons and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. She works closely with members of the Comprehensive Breast Center team to provide care for the full array of benign and malignant breast diseases.

“Our expert, multidisciplinary team at the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center, which includes Dr. Lilly, our radiologists and the Center’s staff, has set the bar high for quality breast care in our region,” comments Brian Leutner, executive director of Oncology Services for UM Shore Regional Health. “Having earned the NAPBC accreditation for a second time – with zero deficiencies – is a tremendous accomplishment and is a testament to the innovative, patient-centered care and genuine compassion that Dr. Lilly and the team are providing with every single patient interaction.”

“To receive full NAPBC accreditation is a wonderful honor,” remarks Roberta Lilly, MD, MPH, FACS, Breast Center medical director. “This accomplishment is not the result of just one person, but involves dozens of people at all levels– from receptionists, nurses, physical therapists, pharmacists, social workers, nurses, x-ray technicians, oncologists, pathologists and radiologists – to hospital and practice administrators, all who share a common focus – to provide accessible, patient-centered breast care. I consider myself to be lucky to be among this team that has cared for so many of our region’s women.”

For more information about the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, visit their web site at www.accreditedbreastcenters.org. Information about the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center at UM Shore Regional Health can be found at umshoreregional.org or by calling 410-820-9400.