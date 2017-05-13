Fundraiser Dinner at Luisa’s to Benefit Chester River Youth Choir

by

On Monday, May 15, you can support one of the greatest youth arts programs in Kent County, while eating!

The Chester River Youth Choir has partnered with Luisa’s Italian Restaurant to provide you with a choice of entrees, salad, dessert and a beverage, with half of the proceeds going to the youth choir. There are 2 seatings: 5 and 7 p.m. The cost is $50 for adults and $18 for children under 12. Luisa’s is located at 849 Washington Avenue in Chestertown.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online at www.garfieldcenter.org or at the door on the 15th.