Fifth Annual Art in Bloom Celebrates Floral Design

For the fifth year, Chestertown RiverArts and Community Mediation Upper Shore are joining together to produce “Art in Bloom,” a celebration of the art of floral design. On June 18, the RiverArts Galleries will be full of floral arrangements inspired by the artworks exhibited by RiverArts’ June exhibition, “The Journey,” a multi- media show of paintings, photographs, and 3D artwork.

Some dozen floral designers will interpret the art on the walls. Don’t expect to see traditional bouquets. Previous arrangements included roses coming out of a violin, a giant window box, and an arch of flowers over a pond.

On Sunday, June 18, from 4-6 p.m., all are invited to a champagne reception to view the arrangements and artwork while enjoying music, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, and a raffle featuring garden – themed gifts. A ticket for this reception is $25. Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to be inspired by these creative floral arrangements

Proceeds from “Art in Bloom” go to support Community Mediation Upper Shore, whose mission is to provide accessible conflict resolution services through mediation, education, and training for the folks of Kent, Queen Anne’s and Cecil Counties, and Chestertown RiverArts, a community arts center with a spectacular gallery and an extensive program of exhibitions, education, and community outreach activities.

Tickets for these shows may be purchased online at the RiverArts website, www.chestertownriverarts.org, click on Annual Events, or by calling RiverArts at 410-778-6300. You may also stop by the RiverArts Galleries at 315 High Street, Suite 106. Regular hours are Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., First Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.