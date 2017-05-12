Laura Jin, MD, Named Medical Director, Utilization Management for UM SRH

by

Laura Jin, MD, has been named medical director, Utilization Management for University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, William Huffner, MD, senior vice president, Medical Affairs and chief medical officer announced recently.

In this new position, Dr. Jin serves as a clinical resource and consultant leader to the health care system, its physicians, advance practice providers and the entire care management team by identifying and facilitating the resolution of utilization issues. In addition, she provides collaborative leadership on key issues such as Emergency Department throughput, medical necessity, compliance, level of care, length of stay, resource management, hospital reimbursement, quality issues, case management and physician education.

A Fellow of the American College of Physicians, Dr. Jin previously served Shore Regional Health from 2000 to 2006 as a hospitalist in internal medicine. She also worked with the health care system’s senior leadership team for the National Health Care Initiative Projects in 2004 and served as lead hospitalist in 2005. Since 2006, she has served Digestive Health Associates as a GI hospitalist and continues in this capacity while in her new role at UM SRH.

Originally from Shanghai, China, Dr. Jin earned her master’s in chemistry/immunology and her medical degree from the Second Military Medical University in Shanghai,and also completed her internal medicine residency and a fellowship in gastroenterology there. She was invited to Rochester, NY, as a visiting scientist in 1988. After completing her internal medicine residency at the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC), she became an assistant professor there and was placed in charge of URMC’s Clinical GI Motility Laboratory. Dr. Jin has published numerous articles in peer reviewed journals in both the U.S. and abroad.

In announcing the appointment, Dr. Huffner stated, “Dr. Jin’s more than 30 years’ experience in hospital medical practice, her excellent rapport with all members of our health care team, and her passion for teaching and health care utilization will serve us well as she embarks on this new and vital endeavor at Shore Regional Health.”

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,500 employees, medical staff, board members, and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.