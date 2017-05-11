Summer Literary Salons Return to Rose O’ Neill Literary House

by

For the sixth consecutive year, the Rose O’Neill Literary House will host its community-centric Summer Literary Salon series. Formerly called the Summer Poetry Salons, these readings have been expanded to include prose writers, as well as poets.

The community is encouraged to attend these free events. Each begins at 4:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month and features two authors reading from their work, as well as a local musician or band.

The first event of this series, on Tuesday, May 23, will feature readings by poet Kyle Dargan and poet, essayist, and translator Piotr Florczyk, as well as music from local singer and guitarist Fredy Granillo.

The second event, on Tuesday, June 27, will feature readings by fiction-writer Jen Michalski and the Literary House’s 2017 Cave Canem Fellow Laura Swearingen-Steadwell,plus music from Harp & Soul.

The final event of this series will be held on Tuesday, July 25. The featured readers will be announced soon.

Each salon will be followed by a book sale and signing and light refreshments including wine.

For more information on these events or the Literary House, visit www.washcoll.edu/centers/lithouse/.