Roya Testerman Presented with Compass Regional Hospice Caregiver Award

Receives Hospice Caregiver Award

Roya Testerman, LGSW, a social worker for Compass Regional Hospice, is the most recent recipient of the Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Hospice Caregivers Award. Testerman was nominated by a patient’s family member to recognize her commitment to compassionate and personalized end‐of‐life care.

Testerman received her Master of Social Work from the University of Maryland, Baltimore. In 2014, she joined the Compass Regional Hospice support services team. As a hospice social worker, Roya is responsible for providing patients and their families guidance in decision-making and the challenges of dealing with advanced illness.

Each staff member is committed to the mission of Compass Regional Hospice, which is to provide “Care on your terms” to individuals, families, and the community through comprehensive, professional and compassionate end‐of‐life care and grief support.

Testerman’s commitment to providing compassionate end‐of‐life care was recently recognized by a patient’s family. The Hospice Caregivers Award nominator wrote, “She was my lifeline— anytime she was there I felt my body, mind, and spirit relax.”

“Roya was extremely helpful to all of us; as she answered all of the questions and concerns that we had and gave me information to pass along to other family members,” the nominator adds. “She was very encouraging, always reassuring us that everything was being done properly and that my mom was well taken care of. I can’t say enough about her and the way she sat with dad to answer his questions.”

The Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Hospice Caregivers Award is open to physicians, nurses, social workers, bereavement counselors, hospice aides, chaplains, administrative staff and volunteers of Compass Regional Hospice who care for patients in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline Counties. To nominate a hospice caregiver, contact Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 408 S. Liberty Street in Centreville, 410‐758‐1151, info@fhnfuneralhome.com. For information on Compass Regional Hospice, go here.