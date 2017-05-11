NEW DATE! – Mutt Strut Extravaganza in Chestertown

by

MUTT STRUT EXTRAVAGANZA

The Humane Society of Kent County’s Festival, Fundraiser & 5K Run/Walk

Chestertown, MD – Saturday, June 10, 2017

Note new date! Come out and join The Humane Society of Kent County for their 16th Annual Mutt Strut and 5K Run/Walk. This year we are returning to the Chestertown Courthouse lawn for the Strut and activities, while the 5K Run/Walk will begin and end at Wilmer Park. Bring your four-legged friends or just come to ‘dog watch,’ as we have contests, demonstrations and, of course, The Strut! This year we will be showcasing the talented Skylar Landis of Belle Rose Kennels, and her dog, Auggie, for some training and agility demos. Who knows, your pup could be the next star of the show! Vendors will be on hand with BBQ, ice cream, wine, clothing/apparel.

16th Annual Mutt Strut – Parade & Festivities

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Registration begins at 10:00 am

Strut begins at 11:00 am

WHERE: Kent County Courthouse Lawn

103 N. Cross St., Chestertown MD

Join us for competitions, demonstrations, prizes, food, raffles – and The Strut!

Mutt Strut 5K Run/Walk

WHEN: Saturday, June 10, 2017

Registration at 7:30 am or Pre-Register Online

Race begins promptly at 8:30 am

WHERE: Wilmer Park

400 S. Cross St., Chestertown MD

Pre-Register online today!

The race will start/finish at Wilmer Park. The course runs along the river and winds through gentle hills – all paws are kept on paved roads! The course is marked, with water and restrooms provided along the way. Police will direct traffic to ensure safety along the route. All ages welcome. Well-behaved, vaccinated dogs on a leash can participate! One dog per participant. Please ensure that your dog is in proper physical condition to run/walk – pet owners are responsible for pet waste.

Only pre-registered participants are guaranteed race t-shirts. “Day-of” shirts available first come/first serve. Awards are given in Overall Male & Female. Food/refreshments provided at the finish line, which will be professionally timed and photographed. 100% of the proceeds benefit The Humane Society of Kent County.

REGISTER ONLINE TODAY via Active.com

LOCATION: Wilmer Park, 400 S. Cross Street, Chestertown, MD

REGISTRATION: Pre-Registration online + Day-Of Registration at 7:30 am

The Humane Society of Kent County serves approximately 1,000 homeless, unwanted, and abused animals each year. Mutt Strut is the Shelter’s signature event and money raised from the event helps offset annual expenses related to medical and behavioral needs, giving each animal the best possible chance to be adopted into a safe, loving home. Community awareness and support are vital to the success of this mission. 100% of the proceeds benefit HSKC.

Chestertown, MD – Saturday, June 10, 2017. The Humane Society of Kent County’s Festival, Fundraiser & 5K Run/Walk. Please visit Kent County Humane Society and 5K/Mutt Strut website for all the details!