Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s to hold Giving Day May 17

Small Gifts, Big Impact: Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s—a summer academic and cultural enrichment program for students with limited economic means—will participate in the nationwide Horizons Giving Day on Wednesday, May17th. Giving Day proceeds will support Horizons’ critical summer program for low income children in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. Donations can be made online now through May 17th at: www.horizonsgivingday.org/organizations/horizons-of-kent-and-queen-anne-s.

Many low income kids experience the academic “summer slide” when the school year is over. Often, it is a predictor of truancy, high school drop-out rates, eventual unemployment—and worse. “Over the summer, disadvantaged children tread water at best or even fall behind,” says Bob Parks, Horizons’ Executive Director. “They suffer an achievement gap that’s hard to recover from. Horizons Giving Day allows us to raise both awareness and donations to help us expand the number of at-risk children we serve. Small gifts make a big impact.”

Since 1995, the Horizons summer learning program has served hundreds of Kent and Queen Anne’s County children at or below the poverty level, as part of a growing national initiative to reduce the summer slide. The six-week program headquartered at Radcliffe Creek School in Chestertown, The Gunston School in Centreville, and Washington College in Chestertown serves 160 kids from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s is one of 51 affiliates of the Horizons National summer learning program. The summer program employs an experiential model of teaching that focuses on reading, writing, and math. Students not only improve academically, but learn to swim and participate in activities that foster creativity, confidence, citizenship, and good health.

To learn more about Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s, visit www.horizonskentandqueenannes.org. To donate to Horizons Giving Day now through May 17th, go to: www.horizonsgivingday.org/organizations/horizons-of-kent-and-queen-anne-s.