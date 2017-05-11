Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble in Concert May 21

by

The Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble celebrates American music in its final concert of the season, “Red, White, and Blue.” Music Director Dr. Keith A. Wharton will conduct this free band concert, beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church at Cross and High streets, Chestertown. The church is handicapped-accessible, via the ramp and automatic doors on the courthouse-green side of the building.

The concert features two works that celebrate the American spirit. “Freedom Quest” by Tracy O. Behrman conveys the essence of American freedom with drive, brilliance, tenderness, and beauty. “Celebrate America” by Robert E. Foster is unabashedly patriotic; its bold fanfare reflects the strength and courage demonstrated by Americans and follows with a musical journey through several patriotic pieces, which include “America, the Beautiful”; “You’re a Grand Old Flag”; and “America” (“My Country, ’Tis of Thee”).

Several works acknowledge the struggle and sacrifice of America’s armed forces. “Civil War Reflections” by Larry MacTaggart uses popular songs from the Civil War era to paint a musical portrait of that turbulent time in our history. “Reflections from the Wall” by David Shaffer was inspired by the Vietnam War Memorial and commemorates the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. “We Stand On Guard” by Vince Gassi and “For Our Heroes” by Alan Lee Silva pay homage to all American service personnel in times of war and peace.

No concert of American music would be complete without marches, and this concert offers two. “Our Own Red, White, and Blue” by Henry Fillmore was written as a contribution to the World War I war effort and was often played at Red Cross fundraisers. “National Emblem March” by E. E. Bagley is one of the all-time great marches and is known for its brief quote of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and its rousing low-brass trio.

The audience can participate in “The Ultimate Patriotic Sing-Along,” an arrangement by Jerry Brubaker of American music classics: “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “America the Beautiful,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” and “God Bless the U.S.A.”

The Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble is an all-ages community concert band. It was formed in 2001 to offer area wind and percussion musicians the opportunity to continue or return to the pleasures of playing quality music in a large ensemble. New members are always welcome, without audition or fee.

Rehearsals for next season will begin in September. The Monday-night rehearsals start promptly at 7:00 p.m. and run until 8:30 p.m. in the Washington College band room (No. 116) in Gibson Center for the Arts.

For further information, call 410-778-2829, send a message to ESWEemail@yahoo.com, or look at facebook.com/EasternShoreWindEnsemble. The ensemble is partially supported by a grant from the Kent County Arts Council.