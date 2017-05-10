Kent School Announces Spring Arts Celebration

by

Visual and performing arts designed, created, produced, and performed by the students at Kent School will be on display May 12 and 13.

On Friday evening at 6 p.m. the school will host an all-school art exhibit opening and reception featuring fine art created by students from preschool through eighth grade. The work will be on display throughout the school. Guests are invited for refreshments and a self-guided tour.

Following the art opening, Kent School’s Class of 2017 will present their spring musical production of Disney’s, Aladdin, Jr. The play begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the M.V. “Mike” Williams Gymnasium. Both the art opening and Aladdin, Jr. are free and the public is welcome to attend. There will be a second performance of Aladdin, Jr. on Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 pm.

Fine art pieces will encompass nearly a full year of art history exploration and creation of art in a variety of media including paint, clay, mixed media sculpture, video animation and much more. Kent School’s Art teacher, Pat Parkhurst said, “It has been a remarkable year with the students creating beautiful, creative and meaningful artwork. The students’ work often reflects and augments what is happening in their literature, history or social studies classes. I enjoy this interdisciplinary approach that guides my curriculum since it helps develop critical thinking skills. I am eager to share their creative solutions with friends and families.”

The tradition of the annual eighth grade musical began in Kent School’s earliest years and continues to be an important part of every eighth-grade student’s experience. The 2017 production of Aladdin, Jr. features every member of the Class of 2017. It is directed by Jim Landskroener. Kate Bennett is the Musical Director and Pat Parkhurst is the Art Director.

The cast is as follows: Aladdin – Campbell Parkhurst; Jasmine – Audrey Betley; Genie – Emma McClary; Jafar – Evan LaPointe; Iago – Severin Schut; Sultan – Kylee Ruton; Razoul – Christian Walker; Guard 1 – James Fordi; Guard 2 – Brennan O’Connor; Magic Carpet – Charlie Shifrin; Narrators – 1-Dylan Conner, 2-Henry Shifrin, 3-Kayla Flood, 4-Ellie Wilson, 5-Tylante Wilson; Prince Baba of Ganoush – James Fordi; Prince Dahdú Rahn-Rahn – Brennan O’Connor; Prince formerly known as the Artist – Charlie Shifrin.

Disney’s Aladdin Jr. is based on the screenplay by Ron Clements and John Musker, Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice. The book was adapted by Jim Luigs and music was adapted by Byran Louiselle.

Kent School is proud of its tradition of and commitment to excellence in the arts. Nancy Mugele, Head of School said, “We place great importance in the development of artistic excellence among our students. Through visual and performing arts, we help students develop the ability to think creatively, work collaboratively and to understand that there is often more than one way to solve a problem.” Mugele continued, “We are looking forward to presenting this showcase of artistic expression. The students and their teachers should be very proud of their work. I know I am and I am eager to share it with our greater community.”

For more information about Kent School visit www.kentschool.org or call 410-778-4100 ext. 110.