Fighting the Limitations of “Signature” with Marcy Ramsey

by

One challenge that many successful artists must confront is a simple fact that they have established a particular style, a clear signature, that defines their work. In many cases, it has taken them decades to build this kind of identification, and yet at the same time, this success can establish self-imposed boundaries that could lead to a stifling lack of room to grow and experiment.

That is one of the real dilemmas that face artists like Marcy Ramsey. For almost 20 years, Marcy through sheer discipline has been living and painting in the micro world of the Chesapeake Bay, and the astonishing aesthetic found its shoreline. While it has been extremely gratifying, every few years the rebel in Marcy wants to break out that box and this year’s show at the Massoni Gallery demonstrates her determination to find a new way to share the wonders of this unique ecosystem in a new light and color.

The Spy spent some time with Marcy at her studio on the Chester River to talk her work.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about the Carla Massoni Gallery and Marcy Ramsey please go here.

Marcy Dunn Ramsey | Balancing Act

May 12 – June 17

Opening Reception: Opening Cocktail Reception – Friday, May 12th, 5-7 pm

Open House – Saturday, May 13th, 11-3 Artist Talk 12 noon

Chestertown June First Friday Reception – June 2nd, 5-7:30 pm