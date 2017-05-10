Book Folding Art at KCPL

by

Whether you describe yourself as an artist or haven’t attempted art since elementary school, Happiness Hour is an invitation for you to explore your powers of creativity. No special talents or previous experience is needed to join us for an hour of dabbling in crafting.

This month, join us to try your hand at Book Folding. We’ll take worn-out paperbacks and give them new life by upcycling their pages into art. Make an adorable hedgehog or attempt a more complex project!

Supplies for coloring will be available, too. As always, you are welcome to bring your own creative project – knitting, drawing, embroidery, and other easily-portable activities all work well at Happiness Hour.

Swap ideas, give encouragement, and leave a little happier than you arrived.

This program is free, but registration is requested. To register, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 | 6pm

Chestertown Branch