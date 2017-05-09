Shows Announced for CHT’s Green Room Gang Theatre Camp!

by

Registration for Church Hill Theatre’s 19th consecutive year of the Green Room Gang youth theatre program is open and the shows have been selected! GRG Senior will be performing Seussical JR., and the Junior group will take on Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka, KIDS.

The Green Room Gang Senior Program, for young people entering grades 6 through 12, begins on Monday, June 19th, 2017 and runs Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, and all of your favorite characters from the Dr. Seuss canon in a fantastical musical adventure! Shannon Whitaker, who has served as GRG Intern for three years, will be instructing the Senior camp. Full tuition for the five-week GRG Sr. program is $550.00, with a 10% discount for CHT Members.

Green Room Gang Junior participants, youths entering grades 1 through 5, will stage the story of unassuming Charlie Bucket and unforgettable candy manufacturer Willy Wonka, as a group of golden ticket-bearing children tour Mr. Wonka’s chocolate factory. GRG Jr. begins on Monday, June 26, 2017, and runs Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to Noon. Becca Van Aken returns for her 12th year as GRG Junior instructor. Full tuition for the four-week GRG Jr. program is $330.00, with a 10% discount for CHT Members.

Scholarships are available for both Senior and Junior camps. Previous GRG Intern Iz Clemens and Washington College senior Erin Coffman will be assisting both instructors as 2017 Interns. Emma Langfitt, who will soon complete her freshman year at Dartmouth, will be assisting the Junior camp. Final performances for GRG are Thursday and Friday, July 20 and 21 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23 at 2:00 p.m.

For more information, call the Church Hill Theatre business office at 410-556-6003, or email us at office@churchhilltheatre.org. The enrollment period ends May 31st; be sure to fill out your child’s application with haste – GRG is first come, first served and fills up quickly! See you in the theatre!