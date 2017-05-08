Local Writers’ Group Seeks Manuscripts to Review

by

Ever wonder if that touching memoir you wrote about your grandmother might interest others? Or whether the hilarious high-school escapade you’ve wanted to write down could prove entertaining on paper?

There are people in the area eager to read and comment on your essay, short story, memoir, novel chapter, or non-fiction article.

This group of local writers is inviting non-members to participate on a limited basis. The Critique Group, which meets once monthly at the Chestertown branch of the Kent County Library, has offered to review and offer helpful comments on pieces of writing.

Now at their nine-member maximum, the Critique Group urges others to submit their work, either complete or in progress, to them via email. Guest submitters will then be notified of two sequential meeting dates that the visitor may attend.

At the first meeting, the visitor will become acquainted with the group and its process. During the next couple weeks, the guest will send her/his work via email to all members. At the next month’s meeting, the visitor will receive comments on his/her submission and take part in a critique of other members’ work. The second meeting will complete the visitor’s participation

For more information, and to submit a work, email member Frances Reed at

fobarrett@gmail.com.