Chestertown’s “Taste of the Town” Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Chestertown__ Taste of the Town celebrated its 10th anniversary on May 7. From noon to 3:00 pm, Fountain Park was filled with guests enjoying samples from 18 local vendors. There were food and drinks from an even dozen restaurants plus four wineries and one brewery. This is the first year that the vineyards and brewery participated – a welcome addition to a popular Chestertown tradition.

Co-chairs Tara Holste and Andi Goddard did a great job organizing the event. About 250 people from all over the region filled the tent in Fountain Park. The tent even had a large sunlight section in its roof. Attendees voted for their favorites in three categories:

Ballots are currently being tabulated. So stay tuned for the results of these People's Choice awards.