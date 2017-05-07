Andrews and Edwards Win Rock Hall Council Seats

by

Rock Hall voters elected Beth Andrews and Timothy Edwards to fill two vacant seats on the town council, Saturday.

Official results, as posted on the Rock Hall Masthead website, showed Andrews with 158 votes and Edwards with 136. Andrews, a financial officer at a bank, made financial experience one of her strong points in a candidates’ forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters, Wednesday. Edwards, a Rock Hall town employee for 29 years, cited his knowledge of the town infrastructure as one of his main qualifications. Both will be serving their first term on the council.

In third place in the five-candidate election was Charles Price with 133 votes; Allen Riley drew 64 votes and David Mayne received 46.

The two successful candidates replace current councilmen Olin “Butch” Price and Jack Jester. Price decided not to seek reelection, while Jester withdrew from the race for health reasons.

The Rock Hall Council is made up of five members, who serve four-year terms. Andrews and Edwards join Mayor Brian Jones and council members Rosalie Kuechler and Brian Nesspor, whose current terms expire in 2019. The council meets twice a month.