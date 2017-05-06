Meditation Mondays at the Retreat House

by

The practice of meditation can be enjoyed by anyone. Give yourself this small, meaningful gift of time to slow down and just be. Beginners and those with meditation experience are welcome.

Starts Monday, May 8, 5:45 – 6:15 pm

There is no charge for this class, though donations will be happily accepted. Please reserve your spot by contacting info@retreathousehillsboro.org or leave a message at (410) 364-7042.

The Retreat House, 22005 Church Street, Hillsboro, MD.