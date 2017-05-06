Kent County Public Library: Summer Essay Contest for Rising 5th & 6th Graders

by

“A Book That Shaped Me” Summer Essay Contest for Rising 5th & 6th Graders

Kent County Public Library encourages rising 5th and 6th graders to reflect on a book that has made a personal impact on their lives by participating in “A Book That Shaped Me” Letters About Literature Summer Writing Contest, which is sponsored by the Library of Congress in conjunction with public libraries in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Nearly 300 public libraries in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are registered to participate. Kent County Public Library is proud to be among them!

Students entering 5th and 6th grades in the fall of 2017 are eligible to participate by writing a letter to their local librarian about a book that shaped their lives. Prizes will be awarded to five finalists and one winner per state. Three grand prize winners, selected by a panel of judges assembled by the Library of Congress, will receive additional prizes and be invited to present their letters during a special program at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in September 2017.

The deadline for entries is Saturday, July 8, 2017. For full guidelines and entry forms, stop by any of Kent County Public Library’s three locations or visit www.loc.gov/bookfest/kids-teachers/booksthatshape/