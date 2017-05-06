Executive Director of Common Cause Maryland to Speak on “Democracy at a Crossroads”

by

Democracy at a Crossroads: What’s Broken, and Hope for Reform

On Thursday, May 18, Jennifer Bevan-Dangel, Executive Director of Common Cause Maryland, will speak about the core issues triggering the dysfunction in Congress and the reforms that Common Cause is advancing to fight back. Issues will include money in politics, voting rights, and redistricting reform – with a focus on the state and local policies that can restore equality in our system. The program will include a review of actions taken (or not taken) on these issues by the 2017 Maryland General Assembly. Sponsored by the Democratic Club of Kent County.

Jennifer Bevan-Dangel has been with Common Cause of Maryland since 2013. According to the organization’s website “Jennifer has spearheaded several significant reforms, including establishing the first local public funding program in the state, modernizing the state’s public information laws, and advancing key voting reforms.

“Jennifer came to Common Cause with a strong background in advocacy at the state and local levels, having worked for 1000 Friends of Maryland and other environmental organizations on a variety of land use and clean water reforms.

“She is a graduate of Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland School of Law.”

The meeting takes place at O’Connor’s Pub, 844 High St., Chestertown. Doors open 5:30 pm for social time, meal — brief business meeting 6:45 — main program 7:00 pm