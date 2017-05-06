Benedictine Elects Fletcher to its Board of Trustees

by

The Benedictine Foundation has appointed Thad Fletcher of Millersville, Md., its board of trustees..

“Fletcher is highly qualified professional financial manager devoted to the cause of helping people with disabilities,” said Scott Evans, executive director of Benedictine. “His experience, integrity, and commitment are essential to Benedictine’s success,” Evans added. Fletcher most recently served as a member of the Foundation’s Investment Committee.

Fletcher is a partner at Cooke & Bieler, L.P., where he is responsible for client service and business development. He joined the firm in 2002. Prior to joining Cooke & Bieler, he was a principal with Columbia Partners in Washington, D.C., focusing on public funds marketing and client service. Mr. Fletcher was also a vice president at ASB Capital Management. He was involved in equity research and economic analysis at DRI/McGraw-Hill and Wharton Econometric Forecasting Association.

Fletcher earned an M.B.A. degree in Finance from The Wharton School of Business. He graduated from the Georgetown University with a B.S. degree in Mathematics. While a student at Georgetown, Mr. Fletcher was a member of Sports International Track Club’s indoor mile relay team.

The Benedictine Foundation board of trustees is composed of family and community members with valuable expertise in educational, political, corporate and legal arenas. The mission of the Foundation is to secure the resources needed to assure the success and future Benedictine.

About Benedictine

Providing opportunity to live meaningful, productive lives in communities of choice, Benedictine helps children and adults with developmental disabilities reach their greatest potential without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, or age.