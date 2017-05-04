Le Vent du Nord at The Mainstay May 13

by

Le Vent du Nord brings their lively take on their French-Canadian heritage and musical roots in concert at The Mainstay in Rock Hall, MD on Saturday May 13, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. Admission is $25 in advance and $27 at the door. Information and advance ticket sales are available at the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org. Reservations to pay at the door can be made by calling 410-639-9133.

Le Vent du Nord, one of Quebec’s most popular and award-winning bands, has roots that include mouth music, musical families, deep history and playful innovation. They know how to turn a lost past into intense yet charming performances that push their roots in striking global directions, connecting their Quebecois roots to the wider world, in both musical arrangements and on stage.

Considered a driving force in forward-looking Canadian folk, Le Vent du Nord captures the energy and mirth of a Saturday night kitchen party, infusing old Quebec with a breath of fresh, cosmopolitan air.

The band delivers catchy songs and tunes, some taken from the Quebec traditional folk repertoire while others are original compositions. The group’s rich, varied instrumentation includes fiddle, button accordion, guitar, bouzouki, piano, feet (foot-percussion) and the unusual rotary-wheel bowed instrument known as the hurdy gurdy, an ancient string instrument with a sound somewhere between a fiddle and a bagpipe. Their well-polished musical arrangements are augmented by strong vocals.

Since the band’s founding in 2002, the members of Le Vent du Nord have become compelling Francophone ambassadors, winning critical acclaim and audience admiration across Europe, Oceania and America.

The quartet has performed well over 1,600 concerts, racking up several prestigious awards, including a Grand Prix du Disque Charles Cros, two Junos (Canada’s Grammys), a Félix at ADISQ, a Canadian Folk Music Award, and “Artist of the Year” at the North American Folk Alliance Annual Gala.

The band is currently touring behind their eighth album, TêTu (Determined), which was made Album of the Year at ADISQ, the Quebec association for the recording, concert and video Industries. The recording stays true to their Quebecois roots while at the same time taking an unyielding approach to innovative ideas. From the opening atmospheric “Noce Tragique,” to the biting politics of “Confédération,” to the moving “Pauvre Enfant,” the tunes cover politics, love, and satire, plus footstomping dance tunes. With stripped-down a cappella singing coupled with sophisticated arrangements including a string quartet, Le Vent du Nord’s music has become ever sharper, more refined, and thoughtful. Têtu is an album that buzzes with heavy grooves while leaving room for good times, smiles and honesty as Le Vent du Nord remains steadfast to their roots and uncompromising in their identity as movers and shakers in the tradition.

The band members are Nicolas Boulerice (hurdy-gurdy, piano, voice), Olivier Demers (fiddle, feet, voice), Réjean Brunet (accordion, bass, jaw harp, voice) and Simon Beaudry (bouzouki, guitar, voice).

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region. It is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Wine, beer, sodas and snacks are available at the bar.

The Mainstay is supported by ticket sales, fundraising including donations from friends and audience members and an operating grant from the Maryland State Arts Council.

The Mainstay sells advance tickets online through Instant Seats. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org. Follow the Buy Tickets link to buy tickets at the advance price. If you would rather pay at the door, you can make a reservation by calling 410-639-9133 and paying by cash or check at the door.

