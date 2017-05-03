The Form and Lines of Shelley Robzen at the AAM

by

Internationally known sculptor Shelley Robzen is one of four major artists that have exhibitions on view at the Academy Art Museum this month, but the Spy wanted to talk to talk to her first.

After looking at her work, we wanted to understand more fully how she creates her stunning marble and bronze sculptures, but also her lifelong quest to find new forms using these two very different materials to celebrate beauty itself.

This drive to capture the pure essence of form led her to leave the United States in 1974 to live and study with the great masters of sculpture and craftsmanship to Pietrasanta, Italy, an international center for sculptors who work in marble and bronze and has never returned to her mother country.

The result of this extraordinary journey can now be seen in the galleries of the AAM which has put a special spotlight on these perfect examples of form, volume, and line. Entitled Luminous Forms: Marble and Bronze Sculpture by Shelley Robzen, the art on display shows what Shelley calls, the “simplicity of line seeking the purity of form is the essence of my sculpture.”

The Spy found time to talk to Shelley a few hours before the opening reception for her show to talk about the nature of her work and the extraordinary labor of love it takes to create these sublime examples of shapes and form.

Shelley Robzen’s work with be on display from April 22, 2017 – July 16, 2017. She is represented by Carla Massoni Gallery in Chestertown.

This video is approximately two minutes in length.