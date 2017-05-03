Rep. Andy Harris Will Vote Yes on Latest Version of Obamacare Replacement

by

House Republicans have an updated bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare, and Rep. Andy Harris has told The Hill (thehill.com) that he will be voting for it. The updated bill includes an key amendment from that would allow states to opt out of key ObamaCare rules, including on minimum coverage requirements and allowing insurers to charge more based on individuals’ health.

Those changes were designed to win over conservatives like Harris, and the new legislation has been backed by the House Freedom Caucus and outside groups including the Club for Growth and FreedomWorks. A mix of centrists and conservatives objected to the earlier ObamaCare bill, forcing GOP leaders to call off a planned vote. No Democrats are expected to vote for the measure, meaning Republicans can only afford 22 defections.

