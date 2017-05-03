Historical Society Presents Lecture on “Women and Work on the Eastern Shore and Beyond”

by

The Historical Society of Kent County is proud to present the third installment of it’s

“Labor Lecture Series”

Featuring Dr. Kara French

“Women and Work on the Eastern Shore and Beyond”

Please join us on May 5th at 4 pm for the latest installment of our labor lecture series. Featuring the collections of Salisbury University’s Edward H. Nabb Center for Delmarva History and Culture, this talk will explore how women have worked from colonial times to the present. We will not only discuss the types of work women have performed, but also the barriers women as workers have had to overcome. Special attention will be paid to the work Eastern Shore women performed during World War II.

4:00 pm Friday, May 5, 2017 Admission is free.

Historical Society of Kent County, Boardley Building, 301 High Street, Chestertown, MD 410.778.3499 www.kentcountyhistory.org