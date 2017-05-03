First Friday – Bookplate Hosts Author Barbara Feinman Todd

by

What’s a ghost writer? How does one become a ghostwriter? Go behind the scenes of Washington with the ghostwriter who worked with Hillary Clinton, Bob Woodward, Carl Bernstein, and Ben Bradlee on their bestselling books — and lived to tell the tale of how she found her own voice. Author Barbara Feinman Todd will be at the Bookplate this Friday, May 5, to talk about her new book, “Pretend I’m Not Here: How I Worked With Three Newspaper Icons, One Powerful First Lady, and Still Managed to Dig Myself Out of the Washington Swamp.”

Come to the back room at the Bookplate bookstore at 112 S. Cross St in Chestertown – just across the street from Twigs and Teacups and up the street from Jane’s Church.

Barbara Feinman Todd teaches in Georgetown University’s English Department where she is also the director of Journalism. She has been involved in several high-profile books over her career – variously as ghostwriter, researcher, or editor. These include Bob Woodward’s VEIL (1987), Carl Bernstein’s Loyalties (1989); former Washington Post Executive Editor Benjamin Bradlee’s A Good Life (1994); Palestinian spokesperson Hanan Ashrawi’s This Side of Peace (1995); former First Lady Hillary Clinton’s It Takes A Village (1995); and former Nebraska senator Bob Kerrey’s When I Was A Young Man (2002). Now she has written her own book about these and other experiences as a writer.

The event will take place during First Friday, 5 May 2017, at 6:00 pm.

The Bookplate, 112 S. Cross St. Chestertown, MD.(410) 778-4167 www.bookplate.biz/Home.html , Tom Martin, owner.