Free Presentation on Teen Anxiety, Development and Transitions

Wye River Upper School is pleased to announce that Dr. Teresa M. I. Schaeffer, Psychologist at Chester River Behavioral Health, will be presenting Anxiety, Development and Transitions of Teens: Guidance for Families in the Midst of Change.

Both parents and teens experience anxiety in relation to teen growth and development. Dr. Teresa M. I. Schaefer, Licensed Psychologist in private practice for nearly 20 years, will guide parents in understanding the connection between the anxiety(s) of teens, the anxiety(s) of parents, and normal growth and development. She will aid parents in identifying key concepts and strategies for a successful transition from parenting the preteen to launching the young adult.

The event will be held Thursday, May 11 from 7pm – 8:15pm at Wye River Upper School located at 316 S. Commerce Street, Centreville, MD 21617. Register for your free tickets by visiting www.wyeriverupperschool.org/tools/speaker-series/.

For more information, contact Katie Theeke at (410) 758-2922 or katietheeke@wyeriverupperschool.org. Wye River Upper School is an independent, college preparatory school serving bright students with learning differences such as ADD/ADHD and dyslexia. We discover through innovation, develop with rigor and celebrate the strengths of our students, while preparing him or her for success in college, career and life.