Church Hill Theatre Announces Casting for You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown

Director Sylvia Maloney proudly brings Charles Schulz’s beloved comic strip to the Church Hill Theatre stage as this year’s summer musical performance. You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Revised), with music, lyrics and book by Clark Gesner, will open on June 9th and run for three weekends.

Charlie Brown is light-hearted, tender and energetic. As in the comic strip, we share Charlie’s frustrations and pleasures as he interacts with his big, wide and wonderful world. But in this musical stage version, the characters quickly move off the page and into our hearts. The whole gang is here: bossy Lucy, who is hopelessly in love with piano prodigy Schroeder; the frustrated and frustratingly naive Sally, who is still teasing blanket-toting Linus; the playful but sometime manic dog Snoopy; and the lovable blockhead himself, Charlie Brown.

Church Hill Theatre’s production of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Revised) is directed by Sylvia S. Maloney, with music direction by Ellen Barry Grunden and choreography by Cavin Moore. Maloney has assembled an able cast: Matt Folker as Charlie Brown, Becca Van Aken as Lucy, Elliott Morotti as Linus, Maya McGrory as Sally, David Ryan as Schroeder and Julie Lawrence as Snoopy. Other “Peanuts” characters are played by Samantha Smith, Faith McCarthy, Amy Gilliland, Morgan Armstrong, Jarrett Plante, and Katie Sardo. Devin Kirchner is the production stage manager, Michael Whitehill is in charge of set design/construction, Brian Draper is the set artist, and Doug Kaufmann is the lighting designer. Tina Johnson and Erma Johnson are in charge of costumes and Jim Johnson is part of the technical staff.

The show opens on Friday, June 9, and runs through June 25, with Friday and Saturday performances at 8 pm and Sunday shows at 2 pm. Reservations can be made by calling 410-556-6003 or online at churchhilltheatre.org.