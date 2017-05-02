Bereaved Parent Support Group begins May 8

by

Compass Regional Hospice will offer a support group for parents who have experienced the death of a child. The first meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 8, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Compass Regional Hospice Hope & Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive in Centreville. The group will meet every Monday for 6 weeks. Participants are asked to commit to attending all 6 sessions in order to benefit the most from the group.

The grief support group will be facilitated by Rhonda Knotts, MCC, bereavement coordinator for Compass Regional Hospice.

“We know that the death of a child is one of the most difficult experiences a parent will ever face,” says Knotts. “This support group becomes a safe place for parents to understand that they are not alone in their grief and to appreciate that everyone grieves differently.”

Advanced registration is preferred. A $25 enrollment fee covers the cost of materials. No one will be turned away based on inability to pay.

For more information about the bereaved parent grief support group, call Compass Regional Hospice, 443‐262‐4100, or email Rhonda Knotts, rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org. To learn more about other grief support programs available through the Compass Regional Hospice Hope & Healing Center, visit www.compassregionalhospice.org/hopeandhealing.