Youth Choir to Perform Selections from “Broadway and Beyond”

by

The Chester River Youth Choir will be tipping their hat to Broadway on May 12th, with a concert at the Garfield Center for the Arts at 7:30pm. Under the direction Julie Lawrence, and accompanied on piano by Michelle Sensenig and Heidi Butler, the group will perform classic songs from the Great White Way that include On Broadway, Alexander’s Ragtime Band, Regards to Broadway, Singin’ In The Rain, and Lullaby of Broadway. While the concert is FREE, donations to the Chester River Youth Choir are encouraged.

Violist Caitlin Patton-Rosenberg will be joining the choir for their rendition of Shenandoah, and the Chestertown Ukulele Club will accompany Over the Rainbow. For a preview before the concert, catch the Youth Choir singers at the Garfield Center during First Friday on May 5th. They will be performing in the Kohl Lobby from 5-6pm.

Now in it’s 4th year, the Chester River Youth Choir is open to treble-voice singers ages 7-17, and meets Mondays 4:15-5:45pm at the Garfield Center for the Arts. No auditions required. For more information contact youthchoir@garfieldcenter.org. The Chester River Youth Choir is supported by the Kent County Arts Council, the Garfield Center for the Arts, and the Chester River Chorale.