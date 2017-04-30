Fred Sprock is Featured Artist for May at The Artists’ Gallery

by

On First Friday, May 5th, The Artists’ Gallery will open with “Landscapes and Jars,” showcasing the latest work by Fred Sprock. Fred is an oil painter of landscapes and still life, and has lived in Snow Hill since 2012. A native of North Carolina, Fred retired from a career in advertising to become a full time painter, studying with Dee Beard Dean, Morgan Samuel Price, Richard Fennell, Roger Dale Brown, Wayne McDowell and Stuart Shils.

In describing what he does, Sprock says, “Still life is a form of landscape painting – and I consider myself a landscape painter – so working on still life subjects informs my landscapes. Paradoxically, although my still life work is representational, the subject matter lends itself to whimsy. My landscapes, on the other hand, are looser yet more formal than my still life work. As for process, the past few years I have painted with a painting/palette knife, scraping off layer after layer – as many as 5 or 6 – with the hope that only what is important will remain while at the same time softening the edges. Only for the last 10% do I use a brush.”

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery on First Friday, May 5th from 5-8 p.m. Fred’s work will be featured in the gallery throughout the month of May. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown, and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10-5 and Sundays from 12:30-4:30. For more information about the Artists Gallery, please see www.theartistsgalleryctown.com.