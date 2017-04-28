Arbor Day Poster Winners at Garnet Elementary

Kent County students who created posters for Arbor Day were recognized Tuesday, April 25, in ceremonies at Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown.
Awards went to 25 students each from third and fifth grades, with the top five in each grade receiving cash prizes from $10 to $50. All the students’ posters will be on display in stores throughout the Chestertown shopping district. The top five in each grade also received professionally produced collages of their winning posters, courtesy of the Lamotte Company.
Chip Broadwater of the Kent County Forestry Board led the ceremonies, which included the reading of a proclamation by Kent County Commissioner Ron Fithian, noting the importance of Arbor Day in encouraging residents to plant and care for the county’s trees and designating April as “Tree-mendous Tree Planting Month” in Kent County. He said that everyone can take part in tree-planting. Free seedlings are available at all local county and town offices and at the Kent County Library. You just need to go in and ask for a couple then choose a place to plant them in your yard.
The highlight of the ceremony, especially for the many parents in the audience, was the awarding of prizes for the poster contestants, third- and fifth-grade students from schools in the county. All honorable mention students received a $2 bill, an honorable mention T-shirt, and a bag with Smokey Bear gifts.
Also at the ceremonies, the town of Chestertown was recognized as a Tree City, U.S.A.
The first- through fifth-place students in each of the two grades received T-shirts showing their posters, along with gift bags and prize checks.
Third grade winners were:
Fifth place, Hailey Myers, Worton
Fourth place, Taylor Brooke Mangels, Rock Hall
Third place, Peter Sine, Garnet
Second place, DeAndre Sisco, Garnet
First place, Alden Swanson, Garnet
Honorable mention third-graders were Zaryah Chisum, Anyta Wilson, Kamari Hoxter, Jackson Zebatakis, Sydney Kim, Nykyla Hawkins, Gwen Hamlen, Kelly Sengprasert Galan, Laila Johnson, Selena Hernandez Perez, Zuleika Nava, Delilah Markovic, Temani Lamar Darden, Taurize Curtis, Grace Gerstung, Yurem Alejo Gomez, Ava Elizabeth Dalrymple, Andrew Buckel, Michelle Menequin and Kyleigh Batchelor.
Fifth grade winners were:
Fifth place, Alden Dunlap, Radcliffe Creek
Fourth place, Ellie Lake, Radcliffe Creek
Third place, Auerie Hitzes, Galena
Second place, Molly Depp, Worton
First place, Ryan Myers, Worton
Honorable mention fifth-graders were Madison Messick, Carolyn Bordley, Makena Mernaugh, Nicholas Hall, Martin Parrish, Maurya McKenzie, Serenitee Miller, Qui’Nyra Yellowdy, Sarah McFarland, Marco Sotovela, Amaya Barrett, Kamryn Murray, Malachi Miller, Jessica Rosanova, Patrick Darrell, Gillian Bonass, Collins Rhoe, Alexis Morris, Briana Osborn and Emily Blusk.
