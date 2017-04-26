Christian Academy Students Participate in “Kids in the Gallery”

by

Students from Colleen Payne’s 3-4 combination class at Chestertown Christian Academy enjoyed a tour of “The Art of Stewardship” exhibit at the RiverArts Gallery on Thursday, April 20.They walked around the gallery, viewing, and stopping to discuss the artwork with docent Elizabeth Healy.

The tour, which is part of the RiverArts “Kids in the Gallery” program, was followed by an art activity which repurposed old books to create paper sculptures in the KidSPOT studio next door

“Kids in the Gallery” promotes visual literacy as well as art appreciation and an opportunity to create a work of art inspired by the exhibit of the month.The program is geared toward teachers and students in grades 1 -5.Elizabeth Healy, a retired elementary educator and trained gallery docent is the program director.

For more information about scheduling a visit, please call RiverArts director Andy Goddard at 410 778 6300 or email andygoddard@chestertownriverarts.org. www.chestertownriverarts.org

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 4 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.