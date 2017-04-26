A Museum on Main Street Event at KCPL

by

Tom McHugh, Director Emeritus of The Mainstay in Rock Hall, and Ron Fithian, Rock Hall Town Manager, will show segments of their award-winning project: “Those Were the Days: The Golden Age of Rock Hall Watermen” and share highlights from their interviews and research for the documentary.

“Those Were the Days” features the amazing life of watermen, the Bay’s wondrous ability to sustain economic life, and the folktales and stories that accompanied this valued work, this way of life. The full documentary contains eighteen interviews conducted with watermen and women who worked the water between 1945 and 1972 when Hurricane Agnes impacted their lives. “Those Were the Days: The Golden Age of Rock Hall Watermen”was awarded a grant from Eastern Shore Heritage Inc.

Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome at this free program. For more information about this and other programs at KCPL, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.

The Way We Worked, an exhibition created by the National Archives, is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and Maryland Humanities. For more information about Museum on Main Street events taking place in Kent County, visit Sumner Hall at garpost25.org/the-way-we-worked.

Wednesday, May 10 | 6pm

Chestertown Branch